Clouds will be on the increase through Sunday with some light rain arriving Sunday night.

Rainfall totals will be light.

As colder air moves in from the northwest rain showers will gradually turn to snow showers during the late night or early morning on Monday.

Winds will be on the increase on Monday and it looks like the wind will be with us through Thursday.

It will be especially cold and blustery on Tuesday when it will certainly feel like winter. Check out the strong cold trough moving through.

Temperatures may stay below freezing.

Across northwestern PA there is a winter storm watch for heavy lake effect snow.

Temperatures will rise close to seasonal levels by the end of the week and on Friday we could see the return of rain showers which could last into Saturday.

Be prepared for a taste of winter early next week. There will be strong gusty winds and a few snow showers into Tuesday.

Keep warm!

Mark