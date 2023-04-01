This evening a cold front will move in and will bring showers, a few thunderstorms with damaging winds. We’ll see gusts nearing 50 MPH. Temperatures behind the front fall into the 20s and 30s.

We’ll see sunshine return for Sunday! High temperatures for the day climb into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with breezy winds out of the northwest. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky.

As we head into the new week we warm back up! Monday we’ll be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. The warming trend continues into midweek we will make a run towards 70 degrees on both Tuesday. A few showers will be around to our north on Tuesday.

After a cooler Sunday, we have a very mild week ahead.

Shower chances do increase as we head into Wednesday. High temperatures are in the low 70s with showers arriving by the afternoon.

Should be a mostly dry and sunny week! Only rainy day will be Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely as well.

We’re back in the low to middle 60s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Friday, we’re a bit colder with highs in the upper 50s, but again a sun and cloud mix.