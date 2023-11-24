Black Friday will be chilly! We’ll sit under a mix of clouds with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s for our northern counties and low 40s for our southern counties. Friday night we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dipping into the low 20s.

A cold start to Saturday as we wake up in the lower 20s. We’ll sit partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the low and mid 20s.

Clouds will build for Sunday ahead of our next cold front. High temperatures ahead of the front will reach the mid 40s before falling back into the 30s by the evening. We’ll see rain showers initially with the front by the late afternoon hours, overnight and into Monday we’ll see light snow showers as temperatures fall to near 32 degrees.

Accumulation will remain fairly light with a coating on grassy surfaces, and wet roads for the morning commute. Watch for slick spots as temperatures will be in the 30s.

Tuesday will feel like winter as highs won’t get out of the low 30s. It’ll be dry, however, and that trend will continue. Our models right now aren’t predicting any more precipitation for the next 10 days!

Temperatures will climb back up to around average into the middle 40s by next weekend. After that, however, we’re back into the low 30s for another cold, winter-like stretch.