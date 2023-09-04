Tonight we remain under the influence of high pressure and that keeps us under dry but mild conditions. We sit mostly clear with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Another hot afternoon coming for Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine from start to finish with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will be light out of the northwest. Dewpoints will remain elevated in the upper 60s so it will feel sticky into the afternoon. Overnight we sit mostly clear but warm with lows in the upper 60s.

A front will approach the region on Wednesday we’ll sit mostly sunny before clouds increase late in the day. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out ahead of the cold front. High temperatures will again be hot in the upper 80s to low 90s with light winds out of the west. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a shower or two around, low temperatures sit in the upper 60s.

Thursday, we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun as the front moves in to the region. High temperatures will remain warm and humid in the low to mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. A few showers will be around overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

We remain unsettled to end the week with spotty showers into Friday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A few showers will linger into Saturday as the front clears the area. Behind the front temperatures will be a bit more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

After a warm start to the month, mid September will bring back those fall temps!