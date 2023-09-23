The Whiteout Saturday night will certainly be more wet out with periods of rain, breezy conditions and cool temperatures from kick-off to the end. Make sure you have poncho on standby!

The rain, breeze and chilliness will continue after the game and overnight as Tropical Storm Ophelia continues to drift northeast. Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

Even though Ophelia will weaken, the energy and moisture will hang around on Sunday. We’ll see more periods of rain with the breeze. It’ll be a bit warmer as temperatures will reach the low to middle 60s.

It’ll stay mostly cloudy Sunday night, and it’ll be cool again with lows around 50 degrees.

We’ll see more seasonable temperatures starting on Monday with a high around 70. There could be a couple showers if the storm lingers.

Tuesday will be almost identical to Monday with highs around 70 and a chance of rain.

The rest of the week will be just a bit cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, but it’ll be mostly dry.

Next weekend should be beautiful, with highs near 70 and mostly sunny!