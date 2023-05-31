Tonight, another quiet and cool evening. With such a dry airmass, low temperatures are able to fall a bit easier back into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will remain light and variable.

June begins on a warm note! Expect a little bit of haze early Thursday morning as the wild fires continue to burn in Canada. Sunshine with us from start to finish with high temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 80s. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

We’ll see a few more in the way of clouds late Friday afternoon as we peak with our warm temperatures. High temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s with some spots nearing the 90° mark! Overnight we’ll have clouds increase and low temperatures will sit a bit milder in the upper 50s as a stray shower will be around.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

By this weekend, clouds will increase a bit for Saturday ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm ahead of the front into the 80s with a few showers possible late Saturday and into Sunday Even a few thunderstorms will be likely into Sunday.

Temperatures are Sunday will be a bit more comfortable in the upper 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows sit in the lower 50s under a mostly clear sky.