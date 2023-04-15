As we head into the evening watch for a few thunderstorms. Low temperatures will sit in the mid 50s. Also watch for fog and low visibility overnight, especially in our northern counties.



VERY low visibility overnight in the DuBois and Punxsutawney areas.

Still foggy Sunday morning

Visibility starts to get better around 9 a.m.

Sunday will start dry with more clouds than sun. The fog will linger into Sunday morning. We will be warming up ahead of the cold front as high temperatures climb back into the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in by late afternoon early evening. Temperatures will be falling overnight into the 40s and 50s behind the front.

Monday will feel more like spring or even a bit chillier than that. We will sit mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Temperatures will sit in the lower 50s as winds will be breezy. Low temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We remain chilly into Tuesday with temperatures struggling to get out of the upper 40s. Clouds will slowly start to break as we head into Tuesday night and low temperatures will fall into the low and mid 30s.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday as temperatures climb back into the low and mid 60s. Wednesday should be a nice, mostly clear day.

The warmup continues into Thursday as temperatures get back into the high 60s to near 70. Some clouds, but plenty of sun for another nice spring-like day.

Even warmer on Friday with highs in the low 70s. We have a mix of clouds and sun plus a chance of showers throughout the day.