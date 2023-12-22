We might see a drizzle and a few spotty flakes Friday night with lows near 30.

A weak front will move in for Saturday bringing back the cloud cover. Light rain moves in by midday and will be scattered through the evening. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 40s. Rainfall amounts will be very low staying under 0.25″. A few showers linger overnight as we sit cloudy. Low temperatures will sit mild in the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sun as temperatures start to warm into the mid and upper 40s. Average high temperature is 38 degrees so we’ll be nearly 10 degrees warmer in many spots. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Clouds hang tough with us through the Christmas holiday. While we do stay dry for Monday we’ll have a lack of sunshine. High temperatures will be climbing towards 50 degrees! Remember last year we hit a balmy 13 degrees on Christmas day!!

Our next rain system moves in on Tuesday following the holidays. With temperatures mild in the 40s this will also be a rain event. Showers look to move in late Tuesday afternoon and linger into Wednesday.