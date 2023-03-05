The high-pressure system we were under for Sunday will keep things calm and mild Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Monday we will sit partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. We’ll have rain Monday night starting at around 9 p.m. and ending around midnight Tuesday. Lows will be in the high 30s.

We could see showers Tuesday morning before a dry, windy day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will decrease Tuesday night, but it’ll remain windy with a low of 30.

Wednesday should be a breezy but nice day with highs in the middle 40s and mostly sunny skies.

After Monday, we have average, seasonable temperatures the rest of the week.

We’ll be dry from Tuesday until some time Friday before some rain and a chance of freezing rain or a mix on Friday night. We’ll see freezing rain Saturday morning and could get some snow throughout the day.