Tonight, we sit a bit milder with lows in the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

A warm start to the week as the front approaches the region on Monday. High temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s. Right now the front looks to be dry, but a spotty shower is possible.

It’s going to be hot and humid! Dew points are in the middle to upper 60s on Monday, which means sweating won’t help you cool off as much.

Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s overnight.

It cools off nicely on Tuesday with lower humidity as well. A high in the low to mid 80s, but it should feel much nicer than Monday.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will all be pretty similar days. Dry, a mix of clouds and sun, and low to middle 80s with low humidity. A nice middle of the week ahead!

Friday will be just a bit warmer with highs in the middle 80s. It’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the day, then there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Another nice weekend ahead! It cools off nicely, with the high at just around 80 on Saturday and a high in the middle 70s on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy both days, but dry.