Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30s. It’ll be less windy, but still breezy.

Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Monday we will sit partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A chance of showers will arrive Monday night with lows in the upper 30s.

We could see showers Tuesday morning before a dry, windy day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will decrease Tuesday night, but it’ll remain windy with a low of 30.

Wednesday should be a breezy but nice day with highs in the middle 40s and mostly sunny skies.

We have a dry week ahead with the only rain being on Monday night. The next chance doesn’t come until Saturday.