Sunday night temperatures will dip into the high 30s, and it’ll be calm under a mostly cloudy sky.

Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out Monday. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers late.

Wednesday we will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday high temperatures will make it into the 50s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will increase Thursday night.

It’ll be rather cloudy on Friday with light rain throughout the day. We could reach 60 degrees Friday afternoon. Showers will continue Friday night.

We’ll have a chance of a thunderstorm Saturday morning before a cloudy afternoon, and it’ll be breezy. Highs will reach the low 60s.

A cold front hits our region Saturday night, dropping lows to the middle 20s with a cloudy sky. Sunday, we’ll be below average, with highs in the middle 40s, but then we’re back to seasonable highs on Monday.