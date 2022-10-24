We’ll sit partly cloudy tonight and mild. With dewpoints in the upper 40s and low temperatures dropping into the upper 40s watch for patchy fog late tonight and into early Tuesday morning. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sun with mild temperatures. Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 60s with increasing clouds by the evening. Overnight we’ll remain mild with cloud cover as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A front moves in Wednesday morning and will bring scattered showers for about half the day. Highs will climb into the low and mid 60s before the front passes. By Wednesday evening showers will diminish and clouds start to break. Temperatures overnight fall into the lower 40s.

Thursday clouds will break. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.