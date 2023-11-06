For those who love fall and November-like weather will not be excited the next few days since temperatures will trend higher than average. Plus there will be a lack of consistency with a warmer than average start followed by a drop in temps midweek and another bump to end the week. To close out the week our temps will fall below average this weekend with highs in the 40’s!

Here’s a look at your hometown highs come Tuesday afternoon:

A frontal boundary passes the area kicking up the winds during the day Tuesday. Winds will shift out of the northwest in the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Here’s a look at the ups and downs in temperature over the next ten days. The real chill holds off until the weekend with chilly afternoon temps and overnights below freezing.

