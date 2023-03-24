Tonight we will continue to see showers with low temperatures in the 40s.

Saturday we will continue to have times of rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Saturday night we will fall into the 30s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into 30s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the lower 50s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower cannot be ruled out Monday. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the 40s. Tuesday we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few showers late.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Wednesday we will be windy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday high temperatures will make it into the 50s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will increase Thursday night.

It’ll be rather cloudy on Friday with light rain throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 50s. Showers will continue Friday night.