Overnight lows for Saturday drop to near freezing under a mostly cloudy sky and a shower or flurry in places, especially in the Laurel Highlands.

Windy and cold for Sunday as we remain under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 10-15 mph. A few flurries will be around, especially further north and west. Overnight lows drop into the mid-20s.

Starting the workweek cold but dry. Monday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with chilly high temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight lows drop back into the 20s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday ahead of our next system. High temperatures will climb into the lower and mid-40s. A bit of a wintry mix is possible for later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Temperatures Tuesday night will reach down to near freezing.

There still can be a shower or flurry in places on Wednesday with more clouds than sunshine and a brisk wind. High temperatures will reach only into the lower to middle 40s. It will get colder as the week moves on with highs in the middle to high 30s on Saturday.