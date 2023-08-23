A stationary front will be parked around the area through Friday morning. Later this evening and more so after midnight expect a round of heavy rainfall along with some thunderstorm activity. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm during the day Thursday, but even heavier rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. It’s a tricky forecast being that most of the rain, especially heaviest bands will be riding near the front. We will be keep a close eye on the front whereabouts, but either way expect unsettled weather at times through at least the first part of Friday.

THINGS TO EXPECT: Rain rates of 1”+ per hour are possible overnight tonight and a second heavy round of rain Thursday night. Rainfall totals by Friday morning of 1.5-2” are expected across parts of Central PA and localized amounts could exceed 3”. Heavy rainfall could result in roadway ponding and closures, urban/poor drainage flooding, and rapid rises and flooding on small streams & creeks.

The SPC has us at a “Slight Risk” (2 out of 5 rating) of seeing flash flooding. It all depends on where the heavy bands set up and if those areas are more at risk for flooding or not.

