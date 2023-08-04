An area of high pressure builds in from the north dropping our humidity and keeping things on the drier side. This weekend is ideal for catching up on outdoor housing projects, doing a little golf or just taking a nice stroll around the neighborhood. The only downside is there could be some haze in the sky from the Canadian wildfires since our winds will be directed out of the north.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, less humid…with highs mainly in the low 80’s

Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies and comfortable…lows in the 50’s

Sunday: Sun and clouds, a bit more humid…highs in the mid 80’s

As we look ahead into new week rain chances will return come Monday along with the risk for strong thunderstorms. A complex low pressure moves in from the west Sunday night bringing showers into Monday morning. As a front nears in the afternoon thunderstorms may turn strong to even severe with locally heavy downpours and gusty winds. Something to keep a close eye on as we head into the new week. A drier weather pattern follows a stormy start to the week.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.