Clouds give way to some breaks of sun on Tuesday, which bumps up our daytime temps a couple of degrees. We will take any improvement at this point.

An area of high pressure begins to sink south driving in more sunshine and mild temperatures during the mid-week period. High temperatures by Wednesday will top out in the low 60’s. This nice little warmup is just that….brief before the next weather maker brings unsettled conditions into the area late this week.

Watching for some fog Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, especially in the DuBois area.

Thursday will be the peak of this warmup with some areas reaching the middle 60s. The low pressure comes our way Thursday night, which is also our next significant chance for rain showers.

Rain is expected all day and night on Friday with highs near 60. It’ll be mostly light showers.

It’s looking like another lousy weekend ahead. The rain continues on Saturday, plus temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Sunday will be dry, but it’s going to be even cooler with highs in the middle 40s.