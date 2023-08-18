Tonight as high pressure moves closer we sit quiet and cool. Overnight, we’ll sit under a mostly clear sky with lows in the upper 40s across our northern tier to low 50s elsewhere. A nice night to crack open the windows! Winds will be lighter out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

After a cool start to Saturday we’ll rebound into the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we remain mostly clear and quiet with lows in the low to mid 50s.

A dry cold front will approach for Sunday which ramps up our high temperatures. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will remain light out of the west. Overnight, we sit a bit milder with lows in the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

A warm start to the week as the front approaches the region on Monday. High temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 80s. Right now the front looks to be dry, but a spotty shower is possible. Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s overnight.