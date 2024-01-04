A chilly and windy day on Thursday as we’ll sit partly sunny. High temperatures will sit in the mid 30s with a northwest wind at about 15-20 mph making for cold wind chills. Overnight clouds decrease and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

Friday starts off cold in the teens then we’ll rebound back to the mid 30s which is right on average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sun before the approaching winter storm over the weekend.

Our focus turns to the potential winter storm for this upcoming weekend. What we’re seeing right now is the potential for plowable snowfall Saturday and into Sunday. Looking to be a fast moving storm which starts late Saturday morning and sets up the heavier snowfall late in the afternoon and evening. So travel will become difficult for many across the state. With the faster moving storm track and warmer air trying to push in the snowfall totals will not be very high. My initial snowfall totals are thinking a widespread 4-6 inches across central PA with 2-4 inches for our northwest counties. There will be pockets who pick up over 6 inches of wet snowfall and that’ll be most likely in areas east of I-99. The storm pulls out of the region late Saturday night with temperatures hovering around 30.

Sunday we’ll continue to see linger snow showers for at least half the day as winds pick up out of the northwest. Sunday into Monday will be quieter ahead of our next messy storm on tuesday.

Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 30s. We’ll be tracking a rain/snow event for Tuesday into Wednesday which will also bring strong winds. Most of this event will be rain with the warmer temperatures but we can’t fine tune details until this first storm passes over the weekend.