Another round of mixed precipitation is coming our way starting in the evening on Sunday as rain mixing with snow and then snow showers linger into Monday. Light accumulations are expected. Low temperatures drop to near 30 degrees.

Use the arrows to see Sunday night/Monday morning’s Futuretrack.





Monday we’ll see lingering snow showers under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Use the arrows to see Monday’s Futuretrack.





We’ll see the snow showers stop around noon or so, but then we’ll be more isolated showers towards the evening. It’ll be rain more towards the east and snow more towards the west.

Then, Monday night, we’ll get more isolated snow showers with a low in the middle 20s.

Those snow showers could continue into Tuesday morning. Again, we could see a light accumulation of around a half an inch or so.

Tuesday will be windy and cold. Highs will only sit in the lower to middle 30s.

A quiet midweek with Wednesday sitting in the lower to mid 40s and Thursday even warmer in the low 50s. A chance for showers returns late Thursday night.

We’ll have showers throughout the day on Friday, but then it gets even warmer with highs in the upper 50s.

A cold front comes our way on Saturday, however, dropping temperatures back into the low to middle 40s with cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit cooler on Sunday in the low 40s but with more sunshine. Overall, we’re getting cooler and below average temperatures for this time of year.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.