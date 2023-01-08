A weak system that we were watching to our south will slide north enough that it will clip our region. We will see a bit of rain and snow into the late evening with light snow by the overnight hours. Accumulation will remain light with the laurels seeing a trace to 2 inches and the remainder of the region seeing just a trace to 1 inch. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees so slick roads are possible.

Monday morning we’ll see just a few flurries early on before we clear out nicely into Monday afternoon. High temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows dropping into the mid 20s.

Clouds will be back on the increase for Tuesday as we become mostly cloudy into the afternoon. High temperatures remain above average in the lower 40s.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for the day on Wednesday with high temperature approaching the mid 40s.

More clouds will come in on Thursday with high chances of rain starting in the afternoon. The high will be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Our next disturbance will move in late Friday and into the week with another chance for rain and snow to mix. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.