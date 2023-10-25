On Wednesday Altoona managed to break an old record. Altoona made it to 80 breaking the old record of 77 set back in 1963. Notice our morning temps were right on cue. That’s an impressive gap between the morning low and afternoon high temperatures too.

A strong area of high pressure off the Carolina coast continues to push warmer than average temperatures north into Pennsylvania. Our temperature trend remains above average through the weekend. Our next weather maker is the cold front that will gradually push east this weekend. Showers likely by Saturday night with periods of rain expected into Sunday. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.