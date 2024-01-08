(WTAJ) — Tuesday will be a Red Alert Day for Central Pennsylvania as winter weather will be making its way in.

Here’s what to expect:

A multi-hazard storm will impact the region with precip starting as snow Tuesday morning and transitioning to a soaking rain later in the day. There is potential for freezing rain or sleet as snow transitions to rain during the late morning hours. Heavy rain will overspread the region and bringing 1.5 to 3″ of rainfall into Wednesday. Heavy rain, along with additional snowmelt will result with minor flooding along tributaries of the Susquehanna River along with creeks and streams. A wind out of the southeast could gust between 35 to 55 mph with localized gusts up to 60 mph into early Wednesday. Along with gusty winds and cold air returning there could even be snow squalls on Wednesday. Be weather aware! A lot of elements over the next 24 to 48 hours. Improving conditions Thursday. Then another storm later in the week as will lock in to a busy weather pattern

Winter Weather Watches