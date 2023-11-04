Just some clouds around our area this weekend but very little if any precipitation as a weak cold front moves through on Sunday. Temperatures will hover just slightly above the historical averages and a breeze out of the northwest will become more active during the afternoon.

Sunday should be an ideal day for cleaning up the yard.

After a chilly Sunday night winds will begin to pick up out of the south on Monday as another cold front approaches from the northwest. Showers will advance into northwest PA during the afternoon and spread south overnight but amounts will be light.

There could be a left over shower on election day but the big story will be the warmer temperatures in the afternoon with some spots making it to the mid 60s.

Rain chances will be on the rise from Wednesday into Friday so don’t lose sight of the umbrella.

Wednesday should be a cool day with some rain around.

After a front passes on Friday an upper trough approaches for next weekend with chilly temperatures and probably some more snow showers.

Have a nice week.

Mark