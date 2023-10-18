High temperatures by Wednesday will top out in the low 60’s. This nice little warmup is just that….brief before the next weather maker brings unsettled conditions into the area late this week.

We’re watching a system of fog roll through our region Wednesday morning. Visibility is very low in parts of our western counties. The fog should start to subside by about 10 a.m.

Thursday will be the peak of this warmup with some areas reaching the middle 60s. The low pressure comes our way Thursday night, which is also our next significant chance for rain showers.

Rain is expected all day and night on Friday with highs near 60. It’ll be mostly light showers.

It’s looking like another lousy weekend ahead. The rain continues on Saturday, plus temperatures will drop to the low 50s.

Sunday will be dry with a sun and cloud mix, but it’s going to be another cool day with highs in the low 50s.

Monday will be almost identical to Sunday. Same high temperatures and same mix.

More sunshine on Tuesday, but still come clouds. A bit warmer with that extra sun, but still cool with highs in the middle 50s.