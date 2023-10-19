An area of low pressure will push a southward trailing cold front slowly east across the area on Friday. This will bring rounds of showers to the area during the day and into the evening hours. Although showers will likely become less numerous Friday night with the front well to our east by then.

Note below with our barons model bringing steady to heavy showers into the area late morning and into the early afternoon. Ahead of the front winds will be out of the south keeping us mild with temps in the low 60’s most of the day.

A second upper level low brings reinforcing chances of showers to the area on Saturday. Expect a mostly cloudy day with showers scattered about, especially later in the day and early into the evening. By then it will be cooler with temperatures stuck in the 50’s.

Despite several rounds of showers over the next two days rainfall totals do not look to be all that impressive. Still a damp setup, but not calling this a washout scenario. Most of us picking up between 0.50″ to 0.75″ with some locally higher amounts by Saturday evening.

