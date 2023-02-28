This morning we will see some showers and a bit of drizzle. This will taper off as the morning wares on. Today we will have a rather cloudy sky at first before clouds begin to break. High temperatures will be in mid to upper 40s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight will be partially to mainly clear.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night into Thursday morning there will be some showers around. Temperatures overnight will be in the 40s.

After a lingering shower on Thursday, we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday we are watching another low-pressure system that could bring us snow or a wintry mix. We will have more details as the week progresses. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few flurries. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will see temperatures in the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s.