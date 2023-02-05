As the weak cold front slides across Sunday evening a few showers will move through, for some just a few sprinkles. Low temperatures will sit in the low 30s.

Behind this system, Monday will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will be warmer again with clouds and sunshine and maybe a shower in spots. Highs will be in the lower 50. There is a better chance for some periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50.

The chance for a few showers will linger into Friday as temperatures start to cool off a bit heading into the weekend. Saturday could have a mix of snow and rain showers with a high of 40, while Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 39.