Today we’ll see a few snow showers and flurries linger. A few slick spots are possible as temperatures are below freezing. The afternoon will be quite cold with highs only sitting in the mid 30s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest ushering in the cold airmass. Overnight lows drop into the lower 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

A weak wave of energy pushes in Thursday late morning that could bring a few snow flurries and snow shower to some of our northwest counties. Not expecting much out of that. Highs will sit near 40 under a mostly cloudy sky into the afternoon. We’ll see a bit of clearing late Thursday night as lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday the mild air make a return ahead of a strong cold front. We’ll sit high temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s under a mix of clouds and sun. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Saturday will be a repeat of last Saturday as high temperatures reach into the mid and upper 50s! clouds will build all day ahead of our next weathermaker bringing rain late overnight and into Sunday. Overnight temperatures will sit mild in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday starts mild with temps near the low 50s as the front moves through midday the temps will fall behind it. Expect a good soaking of a widespread 1 inch of rainfall and gusty winds into Sunday evening. Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 20s with a little snow mixing in.