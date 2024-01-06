(WTAJ) — Meteorologist Mark Mancuso provides an update on the winter storm currently impacting Pennsylvania.
Snow will continue to diminish from southwest to northeast this evening. (7pm radar)
Snow showers and a touch of freezing drizzle will continue tonight.
Snow showers tomorrow could accumulate a few more inches in the Laurel Highlands.
Johnstown picked up 5″, more than 6″ in Altoona, 5-6 inches so far in State College and Harrisburg.
