It’ll be mostly clear Sunday night with some fog, especially in the northern tier and Laurel Highlands regions. Visibility will be reduced just a couple miles or so.

Temperatures are just a couple degrees or so below average in the upper 40s to near 50.

We have a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high just above average at 76. The northern tier could see a quick shower later in the day. Seasonable and clear again Monday night.

It’ll be just a little warmer on Tuesday with a high of 78 and another sun and cloud mix. Just a bit warmer Tuesday night, with a low of 50, but again a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week with a high of 80. Sunny Wednesday morning before some clouds roll in by the afternoon. Yet another clear night, and just a bit warmer again with a low right around the average of 52.

Little to no chances for rain the next seven days!

It’ll cool off nicely on Thursday with a high of 72 and a mild breeze from the northeast around 10 MPH. Mostly sunny. It’ll also be cooler Thursday night, but still mostly clear, with a low of 44.

Above average to start this week before it cools off Thursday and Friday.

Friday and Saturday are set to be beautiful days with highs in the middle 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Saturday will have an easterly breeze around 10 MPH.

