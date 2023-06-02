On Friday afternoon temps topped our in the upper 80s and low 90s. In Atoona the old record 89 set back in 1969 was broken with an afternoon high of 91. The heat was on and now we are transitioning to increasing humidity and the chance for showers and t-storms as we head into the weekend. It has been an abnormally dry stretch, so the rain will be a welcome sight!

A few showers could be heavy along with some embedded thunderstorms during the afternoon. Rain amounts should be on the lower side, but some higher amounts are possible within the heaviest cells that pass by. Expect drier conditions to build in for the second half of the weekend and daytime highs back to the 70s. The pattern trending cooler as we head into next week.

