SATURDAY – An area of disturbed weather will bring scattered showers to the region through at least early to mid afternoon. Not everyone will be seeing the rain at the same time. If you live north near the I-80 corridor there will be a smaller window of opportunity to see that rainfall. A more steadier shower setup expected from Atloona points south during the day. Temps will remain on the mild side in the 70s. Some sun will break through during the afternoon, especially to the north. Here’s a look at the breakdown:

MOTHER’S DAY – Drier air moves in from the north Sunday, but still some clouds expected along with sunshine during the day. Highs will generally range from the upper 60s to low 70s. A touch cooler, but still pleasant for Mom. Expect dry weather to settle in and stick around into the start of the new week.