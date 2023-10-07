A cold front moved across Pennsylvania during the day Saturday.

We woke up to clouds and some rain which was generally light in our area. Sunshine returned by late morning as the winds shifted into the west. Clouds quickly returned as cooler air rushed into our region on the heels of a gusty wind. A few showers developed but most of those were over the northwest part of the commonwealth. During the day on Sunday most of the showers will remain over northwest PA and the Laurel Highlands. There will be a cornucopia of clouds, a few sprinkles and a brisk wind for others.

High temps the next few days will be closer to 50 while on Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be closer to 60 with more sun. Keep in mind our average highs are still in the mid 60s.

The next chance for showers will return by Thursday.

Be sure to bundle up on Sunday!

Mark