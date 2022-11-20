High pressure builds into the region tonight and we’ll be quiet and clear overnight. Low temperatures will fall back into the teens and lower 20s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Monday starts a nice stretch of weather. Mostly sunny with highs rebounding nicely into the mid 40s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight we sit quiet and clear as low temperatures fall into the mid 20s.

Another nice day for Tuesday. A sunny sky with a light southwest wind. High temperatures will climb back into the mid and even a few upper 40s. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 20s under a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday just a few clouds but otherwise another nice day. High temperatures will rebound nicely back into the upper 40s reaching for that 50 degree. Winds will be light out of the west. Overnight lows drop back into the upper 20s lower 30s.

Thanksgiving Day looks to remain dry but with increasing cloud cover. We become mainly cloudy by the afternoon and high temperatures will sit near 50 degrees. Overnight lows sit in the lower 30s as rain approaches from our southwest.

Friday we will see periods of rain move across the region. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows drop right around freezing so we will watch for some snow to mix in with the rain.

A few showers linger into Saturday morning. High temperatures will be back in the mid 40s.