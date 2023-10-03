After morning fog burns off we are in for another warm October afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds remain light as high pressure is overhead. Tonight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows dropping back into the 50s. Fog will develop late and into Wednesday morning.

We peak with the warm temps on Wednesday as we begin the day with patchy to dense fog. Afternoon sunshine will allow temperatures to reach into the lower 80s across the region. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 50s.

An approaching front will be to our west on Thursday but we remain dry as we’ll sit mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures will remain above average in the mid and upper 70s as clouds increase for the afternoon. Overnight we’ll continue to see increasing clouds and showers start to approach, lows will be mild near 60.

Right now, it looks to start dry on Friday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures might struggle to hit the low 70s before showers move in for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect scattered showers to linger into the weekend. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s.

Fall weather returns Saturday. It will be rainy, windy and chilly. Off and on showers will be around for the day as high temperatures struggle to hit 60 degrees. Winds will become breezy out of the northwest. Overnight we turn chilly with lows dropping into the low 40s.

Sunday we sit chilly but should be a mostly dry day. I could see a few stray showers especially over the laurel highlands. Temperatures will be well below average in the low to mid 50s!