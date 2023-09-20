Today high pressure is in control which keeps the pleasant weather around. We start chilly this morning with patchy fog. This afternoon we’ll sit mostly sunny with highs reaching into the mid 70s. Winds remain light. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows falling back into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be a carbon copy of Wednesday just a few degrees warmer. We’ll start the morning chilly with patchy fog then sit mostly sunny into the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Another cool morning as we wrap up our last day of Summer! Friday we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the low to mid 70s. Depending on the coastal storm to our south we will see clouds increase a bit. I think shower chances hold off until late. Low temperatures drop into the low 50s.

This weekend remains uncertain as we continue to track a coastal low that will move north. Saturday looks to start dry but clouds quickly move in and cooler air will be around. High temperatures will hold in the 60s as showers look to move in late Saturday evening. If you are heading to Happy Valley for the White Out game make sure to keep a close eye on the weather as kick off at 7:30 might be chilly and rainy.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.