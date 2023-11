High pressure moving overhead with lots of dry air and sinking motion will promote sunshine for Sunday.

On Monday a trough will drag a moisture starved front across PA. It will become breezy and with a southwesterly flow it will be noticeably milder.

Winds will shift on Tuesday with just slightly cooler air.

We will stay dry and mild into Thursday and then the next front approaches with clouds and showers for Friday.

Behind the front we will cool off a bit with a gusty breeze.

Mark