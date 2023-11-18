It will be another bright day across the Keystone State on Sunday so be sure to grab the sunglasses before you head out. There will be some cloudiness primarily to the north of I-80 as a weak, moisture starved, cold front drifts in from the north.

It will be seasonably cool with a bit of a breeze so don’t be fooled by the sunshine. It also looks like the cool air is going to stick around for a while.

If you are doing some traveling this week you probably will want to avoid Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain will arrive Tuesday but as the precipitation starts there will probably be some sleet and snow. Right now it looks like any accumulations will be minimal.

Lets take a look at the models and have some fun.

GFS

European

Canadian

NAM

ICON

Notice it will be windy across the Laurel Highlands with a strong SE flow.

Thanksgiving will be cool and dry.

Have a great week!

Mark