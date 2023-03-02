This afternoon we will have clouds and sun. Winds this afternoon will be from the west northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 30s. Tonight clouds will increase.

Friday we are watching another low-pressure system that will bring in a wintry mix. At this point, it looks like a burst of snow Friday morning, turning to sleet and freezing rain, and then over to a chilly plain rain Friday evening into Saturday morning. You will want to use caution while traveling. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Wednesday high temperatures will b ein the mid to upper 40s with sunshine and a few clouds.