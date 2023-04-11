Today we will be mostly to partly sunny. You will want to refrain from burning this week because our wildfire risk is elevated. Winds will pick up as a dry cold front moves through just to our northeast. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have a a variable cloudy sky. Temperatures tonight will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday will be breezy. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday we will start to really warm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten mile an hour. Friday night we will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hours. Saturday temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers. There could be a storm or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday there will be a rather cloudy sky with a lingering shower or two. Monday night temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 50s.