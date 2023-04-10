It is going to be a dry week across Central Pennsylvania. This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will have a sunny sky as high pressure is in place. Winds today will be from the southwest and will be light Today temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be clear as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday we will be mostly to partly sunny. Winds will pick up on Tuesday as a dry cold front moves through just to our northeast. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night we will have a partially clear sky.

Wednesday will be breezy. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Wednesday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will start to really warm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten mile an hour. Friday night we will dip into the 50s.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hours. Saturday temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and some sunshine with scattered showers. There could be a storm or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70s. Monday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.