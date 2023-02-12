Sunday night will be calm, mostly clear and not too cold with lows in the middle 20s.

The warming trend sticks with us as we head into the new week. Monday and Tuesday will feature a good deal of clouds and sunshine with temperatures back in the upper 40s.

Ahead of our next rain chance midweek temperatures will climb back into the 50s making another run for 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Download our free WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Expect a soaker on Thursday with a 90% chance of rain. The rain should increase throughout the day and into the night, and as temperatures get to around the freezing point, we could see a mix of rain and snow showers heading into Friday.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s before a chiller, but sunny, Saturday with a high of 38.