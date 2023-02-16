This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with a cloudy sky and some rainfall will arrive by mid morning. Today a low-pressure system arrives. Today will be cloudy with showers. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with showers and even a few rumbles of thunder.

We could see showers switching over to some snow showers into early Friday morning. Friday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s in the morning and then temperatures will drop through the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the 30s. It will be windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday afternoon we will have a variable cloudy sky. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday we will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s. Monday will be rather cloudy. Monday night into Tuesday morning there could be a bit of a wintry mix. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s.