Tonight, we’ll see clouds on the increase from the south as low pressure system drifts towards the east. This will also bring the chance for a few overnight showers across the region. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s for those in the north who stay clear longer, and low 60s for those who see clouds move in sooner. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

A damp and unsettled start to the new week. Monday will feature more clouds than sun with off and on rain. Most will be light in nature and remain spotty into the evening. High temperatures will sit cooler than average in the mid to upper 70s, with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight we fall to the low 60s with scattered showers.

Showers will linger into the start of the on Tuesday before breaking up by late afternoon. Clouds will slowly start to decrease late in the day for some sunshine and highs will reach into the upper 70s. Overnight we sit partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure starts to move in by Wednesday afternoon so we start the day out with cloud cover and slowly see some clearing into the day. High temperatures will sit warm in the upper 70s. Once the dry and cool airmass makes it our way late Wednesday night we clear out and low temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunshine is with us to end the work week. Thursday and Friday will bring temperatures in the mid and upper 70s. We return back to the 80s for the first weekend of September.