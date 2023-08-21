A cold front is approaching our region which brings back the heat and humidity. High temperatures will climb well into the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. Dewpoints will be nearing the 70 degree mark. As the front passes this afternoon, we’ll see cloud cover but as far as rain goes we remain dry. Overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will decrease for Tuesday as we become mostly sunny for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will sit cooler in the 70s to low 80s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear and comfy with lows in the mid 50s.

A nice Wednesday in store as we sit mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures will top off near 80 degrees with light winds out of the southeast. Clouds will be on the increase late Wednesday evening as out next frontal system approaches. Chance of showers increase overnight with lows sitting near 60.

Scattered showers will be around for Thursday as a warm front lifts across the region. High temperatures will warm up in the mid 80s with spotty showers in to the evening. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid 60s.

The cold front will approach on Friday which heats up back up. Highs will be back into the mid and upper 80s with increased humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be around as the cold front passes. Overnight lows sit in the mid 60s as showers move out.

Cooler more seasonable weather in store for the weekend with highs in the 70s to low 80s.