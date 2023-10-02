We start the workweek with patchy to dense fog across the region. Once the fog burns off, high pressure is in control and we’ll sit mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Average high for today is 69 degrees. Winds will remain light and variable. Tonight, we’ll sit mostly clear with lows back in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog will again develop late overnight.

More of the same for Tuesday as we begin the day with patchy to dense fog. Plenty of sunshine will continue with us as high pressure remains in control. High temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a light wind out of the northeast. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be our warmest day out of the week as we begin the day with patchy fog. Afternoon sunshine will allow temperatures to reach into the lower 80s across the region. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the 50s.

An approaching front will be to our west on Thursday but we remain dry as we’ll sit mostly to partly sunny. High temperatures will remain above average in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight we’ll continue to see increasing clouds and showers start to approach, lows will be mild near 60.

Right now, it looks like showers arrive late Friday afternoon as we sit mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Once the front moves through, the fall like weather will return.

This upcoming weekend will be chilly and breezy with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.