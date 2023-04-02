Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s under a mostly clear sky Sunday night.

As we head into the new week we warm back up! Monday we’ll be partly to mostly sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy Monday night with lows in the middle 40s.

The warming trend continues into midweek we will make a run into the low 70s on Tuesday. A few showers will be around to our north on Tuesday. Very mild Tuesday night, with a low in the middle 50s, and a chance of rain.

Shower chances do increase as we head into Wednesday. High temperatures are in the low 70s with showers arriving by the afternoon with possible thunderstorms. Those storms could continue overnight, but again it’ll be fairly mild, lows just above 50 degrees.

We could see some rain Thursday morning, a highs are back in the low to middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy. Colder Thursday night as we’ll drop into the middle 30s and partly cloudy.

Friday, we’re colder with highs in the low 50s, but again a sun and cloud mix. Another chillier night with a low nearing 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy on Saturday, and a bit warmer with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should be a beautiful day with a clear sky and a high in the low 60s.